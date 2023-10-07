Kunbi certificates for Marathas: Panel to visit Marathwada from October 11-23

The panel formed by the Maharashtra government to determine the standard operating procedure (SOP) to give Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas will visit Marathwada between October 11 and 23.

An official statement stated that the panel, which is chaired by retired judge Sandeep Shinde, has requested documentation from the Hyderabad Nizam era, as well as genealogical records, educational credentials, and income verification.

The panel would also include additional chief secretaries for revenue, principal secretaries for law and justice, and district collectors from the relevant districts. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad) divisional commissioner will serve as the panel's member-secretary. The Other Backward Classes (OBCs) include Kunbis.

The panel will have its first meeting at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional commissioner's office on October 11, followed by one at the Jalna collectorate on October 12. It will hold a meeting on October 16 at the Parbhani collector office, in Hingoli collector office on October 17 and in Nanded collector office on October 18.

The panel will hold a meeting at the Latur collector office on October 21, at the Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) collector Office on October 22 and at the Beed collector office on October 23. The announcement of the panel was made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on September 6 following a hunger strike by Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil in Jalna.