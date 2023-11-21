Kurla: Police arrest one suspect after woman's body found in suitcase

A suspect has been apprehended by Mumbai Crime Unit 5 in connection with the murder case of a woman whose body was discovered in a suitcase in the Kurla area. The victim, identified as a resident of Dharavi, was found deceased, leading to the arrest by Mumbai Police.

Earlier, a woman's body was found in a suitcase in Kurla in central Mumbai, the police said on Sunday. According to the Mumbai Police, the discovery of the body was made after the police were informed around 12.30 pm about a suitcase lying abandoned.

Upon arriving at the location, the police discovered the body of a woman inside the suitcase, the official noted. The body has been forwarded to a civic hospital for a post-mortem examination, and the woman's identity remains to be ascertained, as per the police.

The woman has not been identified yet, but looking at her body, it is being estimated that her age could be between 25-35 years, the woman was wearing a T-shirt and track pants, they added. Moreover, police are also examining footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) and a search is on to track those who killed her, police added.