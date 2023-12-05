KVGC set to transform into 18-Hole International standard golf course by January 2024

In an exciting development, the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) is on the brink of a major transformation, evolving from its current 9-hole configuration into a sprawling 18-hole international championship-level golf course. A senior official from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has confirmed that the project is in its final stages and is poised to be operational by January 2024.The KVGC, presently the sole public golf course in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the first public course built post-independence in MMR, is set to achieve world-class standards. According to CIDCO, the upgraded course will boast the country's largest fairway, spanning an impressive 756 yards.

The facility will not only feature a challenging 18-hole layout but will also include a dedicated short game practice area, complete with separate chipping and putting green sections. The island green, one of the most challenging holes in India, will add an extra layer of excitement for golf enthusiasts. The entire golf course, covering 157 acres and featuring two loops of 9 holes each, will be sustained by treated wastewater, aligning with sustainable practices. A state-of-the-art driving range with 29 hitting bays and comprehensive practice facilities will further enhance the golfing experience. In an effort to augment water conservation, a new water harvesting system will create 15 water bodies over 40 acres within the golf course premises.

Alongside the golfing amenities, the KVGC will also house a clubhouse equipped with recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, table tennis, billiards/snooker, and other indoor games. Accommodation facilities for tournament participants will add to the venue's allure. The CIDCO official revealed that a tender has been floated to appoint a contractor for the operation and maintenance of an international-standard restaurant on-site, complete with bar facilities. This move is set to elevate the overall experience for golfers and visitors alike. The journey to this significant upgrade dates back to 2008 when CIDCO initiated the development of the golf course in sector-22 at Kharghar. Delays ensued due to forest department permissions, resulting in the completion of 11 holes in 2013. Subsequently, CIDCO redirected its efforts towards elevating the existing 9-hole golf course to an 18-hole international standard. "With the project well underway, golf enthusiasts can anticipate the grand unveiling of the 18-hole marvel at the KVGC in January 2024," added the official.