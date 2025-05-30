Ladki Bahin Yojana 11th Installment Update: Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Likely To Receive Rs 3,000 for May and June; Check Details

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women beneficiaries Maharashtra receive Rs 1,500 per month. However, the beneficiaries have yet to receive the May instalment of Rs 15,00. As the month of May closes today, there is still no official update on when the payment will be made. Meanwhile, several local reports suggested that the payment of May and June 2025 will likely be deposited into respective bank accounts in the first week of June.

The May payment is likely to be disbursed in June, with a combined Rs 3,000 expected for both May and June. It is being speculated that Rs 3,000 will be deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts for the two months, although no official confirmation has been issued from the Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi S Tatkare.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojna: 2,652 Govt Employees Illegally Claimed Scheme Money; State to Recover Rs 3.58 Crore.

The prediction of Rs 3,000 payment is based on the Hindu festival of Vat Purnima, which is celebrated in June. It is being said that the government may credit the pending Rs 3,000 amount around this time. The Women and Child Development Minister is expected to provide information before the disbursement of the instalments under the scheme. However, it is crucial to see what and when Minister Tatkare will announce regarding the May and June payments.

Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 is transferred monthly to eligible women’s bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). So far, 10 instalments have been disbursed. The beneficiaries are now due to receive the 11th (May) instalment.