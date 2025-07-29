Ladki Bahin Yojana: Rs 4,800 Crore Scam Exposed, Supriya Sule Drops Bombshell — How Did Men Receive Benefits?

In a major revelation, Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), has alleged a massive Rs 4,800 crore scam in the Maharashtra government’s 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. Her explosive claims have triggered widespread uproar. She questioned the transparency of the Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) mechanism under the scheme. Despite multiple verification layers, how did male beneficiaries get enrolled in a women-only scheme? Sule asked this question, demanding collective accountability from the state government.

She accused the system of corruption within the scheme but clarified that she does not blame Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare personally. “I never make false allegations, and I will not do so now either,” she said. “I understand how the government machinery works,” Sule added, reiterating that she won’t falsely target anyone, including Tatkare. However, her statement has sparked speculation about where her suspicion is truly directed. At the press conference, Sule took the state government head-on with sharp criticism.

Watch: How Men Looted A Women’s Scheme

Rs 4,800 Crore Corruption Unearthed

Supriya Sule has claimed that a shocking Rs 4,800 crore scam has occurred under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme—a figure drawn directly from the government's own data. She emphasized that the irregularities are not just speculative but clearly visible in the official statistics. Her revelation has raised pressing questions: Who is behind this massive fraud? Were banks complicit, or did other players play a role? While Sule stopped short of naming individuals or institutions, her remarks have shifted the spotlight firmly onto the government. The public now awaits a credible explanation and decisive action from the authorities.

Then What’s the Use of DBT?

The Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) system is designed to ensure funds are transferred directly to verified beneficiaries' bank accounts. The process includes strict rules, multiple layers of verification, and document checks - Aadhaar details, bank information, and more. In the case of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, money was transferred directly into the beneficiaries’ accounts. So how did it go unnoticed when men’s accounts were credited? Sule raised this question, pointing out a glaring flaw in the implementation of the digital governance model. She termed the failure to detect such discrepancies as a failure of “Digital India.” Finally, she called on the government to accept collective responsibility for the scam.