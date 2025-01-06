Ladki Bahin Yojana To End? Maharashtra Govt's Cash Scheme for Women Affecting Farm Loan Waiver Plans, Says Manikrao Kokate

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has expressed concerns that the Ladki Bahin Yojana is placing a significant strain on the state’s finances, hindering its ability to implement the farm loan waiver scheme. Introduced by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government in August 2023, the Ladki Bahin Yojana provides a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to eligible women, costing the state approximately ₹46,000 crore annually. The scheme is believed to have been instrumental in securing the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s victory in the November 2024 state assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Sunday, Kokate highlighted how the scheme's financial demands have disrupted the state’s capacity to allocate funds for waiving farmers’ loans. "The financial burden of the Ladki Bahin Yojana has impacted our ability to reserve funds for the farm loan waiver. We are assessing the financial situation, and once the state’s income improves, we plan to move forward with the loan waiver scheme in the next four to six months," the NCP leader stated. The state cooperation department will oversee the implementation of the loan waiver decision, which ultimately rests with the chief minister and deputy chief ministers, he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced last week that the state government has initiated steps to address complaints about fraudulent beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. She said the government has sought verification data from the income tax and transport departments to identify ineligible recipients. Tatkare also clarified that the government’s focus is solely on addressing issues related to bogus beneficiaries.