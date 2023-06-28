Landslide halts traffic at Ambenali Ghat; normalcy restored after ten-hour

Vehicular traffic came to a halt on Tuesday night due to a landslide near Ambenali Ghat in the Poladpur Mahabaleshwar section. The authorities were promptly informed about the incident caused by heavy rainfall in the region. However, the landslide removal task could not be completed during the night, resulting in the closure of traffic on both sides until morning. The task of clearing the landslide was successfully accomplished in the morning, allowing for a smooth flow of traffic on the affected route.

The Public Works Department authorities promptly began clearing the debris caused by the landslide on Wednesday morning. The ongoing rainfall presented difficulties during the operation. The road was obstructed by rocks and mud of varying sizes. JCB machines were utilized to start the debris removal process. After successfully clearing the road, normal traffic resumed on the affected route. However, considering the consistent heavy rainfall in the region, travellers using the Ghat road were advised by the administration to exercise caution.