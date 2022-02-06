Lata Mangeshkar Death: Aaditya Thackeray pays his last respects to legendary singer

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. Mangeshkar will be cremated at Shivaji Park maidan with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to reach Mumbai in some time to pay his last respects to the legendary singer.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya is overseeing the preparation of the veteran singer's last rites. Aaditya Thackeray also paid his last respects to the legendary singer along with the forces. Mangeshkar passed away at 8: 12 am Sunday at the hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating confirmed. Songs sung by late Lata Mangeshkar will being played at Shivaji Park ground. Her cremation is scheduled for 6.30pm.