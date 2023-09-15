Latur: 16-year-old girl killed as MSRTC bus hits scooter

A tragic incident occurred in Latur city on Thursday, where a girl who was in the 12th grade lost her life, and her friend sustained injuries. This unfortunate event took place when their scooter was involved in a collision with a bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The accident took place on Barshi road around 1 pm. The bus was on its way from Pune to Udgir while the two girls were heading for a coaching class.

Anjali Sanjay Vaishnav (16), resident of Naigaon in Kej tehsil of Beed district, fell off the scooter when the bus dashed it, and was crushed to death. Her friend Sakshi Gujar, who was riding pillion, was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. A case of accident was registered at the MIDC police station, officials said.