Latur: BJP youth wing stages protest against MVA's contractual hiring decision

Activists from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth wing took to the streets of Latur district on Saturday, staging protest against the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for its decision to employ a contractual workforce. Led by BJP city president Devidas Kale, the protesters congregated at Gandhi Chowk and symbolically expressed their dissent by striking an effigy representing the MVA alliance with footwear.

This demonstration followed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's announcement on Friday, where he declared the annulment of a government order that permitted the hiring of staff on a contract basis through nine private agencies. Fadnavis squarely blamed the MVA for initiating the short-term workforce hiring decision, asserting that it was their call.

In a show of unity and resolve, several local BJP leaders, including the youth wing's city president Ganesh Gomchale, spokesperson Prerna Honrao, and city general secretary Digvijay Kathawate, joined the protest. They vociferously demanded an apology from the MVA to the people of Maharashtra for the controversial hiring approach.