Latur: Farmers in wedding attire protest against MSEDCL

Several farmers wearing attire normally worn during weddings held a protest march against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Latur, Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

Protesters, some on horseback, told reporters outside MSEDCL's Nilanga office on Friday that they had paid for distribution transformers (called DPs in local parlance) in 2018 but had yet to receive electrical connections.

"We just want the MSEDCL to tell us when they will arrange the wedding of our farming issues and electricity," one of them stated when questioned about why they chose wedding attire and horses for the protest.

"Farmers in 20 villages are having difficulty irrigating crops due to a lack of electricity, despite having paid for DPs. When we go to the power company's office to find out about the delay, the employees are unpleasant to us. So we decided to stage this type of demonstration and "add another protester.

Local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Limban Reshme led the protest, demanding that state authorities investigate farmers' problems and find a solution.