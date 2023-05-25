Latur: Police bust IPL betting ring, 6 arrested

Police apprehended nine individuals in the act of betting on IPL cricket and confiscated Rs 1.35 lakh, 12 mobile phones, and two vehicles from them. Out of the nine, six have been arrested while three remain at large. The Ahmedpur police station registered a case related to this incident on Thursday.

Acting on information provided by an informant regarding the presence of online IPL cricket betting activities in various locations within Ahmedpur city, simultaneous raids were conducted at three identified places.

During the raids, six individuals were apprehended, while three others managed to evade capture. The seized items included a sum of Rs 5.68 lakh in cash. The investigation revealed that some individuals were involved in betting using mobile phones, while others were using notebooks for the same purpose.

The detained individuals were identified as Radhakishan alias Balu Balaji Warangalwad (32), Anteshwar Pandurang Bhatane (20), Navnath Vaijnath Phad (35), Sunderlal Kalu Rautare (35), Lakhan Yadav (25), Dharam Bhimlal Kabaliya (25), Nilkant Gopal Kabalia (34), and Balu Raje (34). While six of them have been arrested by the police, three individuals are currently on the run.