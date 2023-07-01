Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Sena, criticizes Thackeray group's leadership

Rahul Kanal, a trusted associate of former minister Aaditya Thackeray, has left the Thackeray group and joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. He officially joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. During the event, he leveled serious accusations against the leaders of the Thackeray group without explicitly mentioning Aaditya Thackeray. Kanal stated, "It's not about arrogance, it's about respect. People may have changed their ways of speaking, but we have changed our path."

Rahul Kanal commended Eknath Shinde for his efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. "We worked extensively with Shinde saheb during the Covid period. However, a few individuals within the party engaged in harmful politics. Some people claim that the party has bestowed many favours upon me, but I believe that I have contributed far more than what I have received. Just like Shinde saheb, we diligently served everyone during the challenging times of the pandemic. My focus has solely been on serving during Covid, and personal gains have no relevance to me," Kanal expressed during his entry into the party.