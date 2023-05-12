Latur: Project to harvest rainwater from roads to be implemented across state

A project developed in Maharashtra's Latur district to harvest rainwater from roads will be implemented across the state, said Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan.

The innovative project has the potential to recharge groundwater and could be helpful in several areas that face acute water shortage, said the minister. It will be replicated across the state while constructing roads, he said. The minister also directed officials to make all roads pothole-free before the arrival of monsoon.

Earlier, More than 4,000 roads have been cleared of encroachments in villages of Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said. Farmers were inconvenienced while travelling to their fields and transporting produce due to encroachments.

Hence, 4,585 roads were cleared under Maharajswa Abhiyan launched by collector Prithviraj BP, the official said. Encroachments were recorded on at least 4,980 farm roads and as on April 30, 4,585 roads have been cleared, he said, adding that the work on remaining roads is underway.