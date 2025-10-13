Latur Violence: Tractor Driver Hiring Dispute Sparks Stone-Pelting Clash, One Injured

A violent clash broke out in Hadolti village, Ahmedpur tehsil, Latur district, Maharashtra, on Sunday following a dispute over hiring a tractor driver, leaving one person injured, police reported on Monday. The incident began when Arbaj Pathan hired Narsingh Pawar’s tractor driver, prompting Pawar to question him. Inspector B D Bhusnur told PTI that the disagreement escalated into a heated argument, leading one side to throw stones at the other. A video capturing the stone-pelting and confrontation soon went viral on social media, highlighting the intensity of the altercation and drawing widespread attention to the village clash.

Also Read: Mumbai ATM Fraud: Three Arrested for Stealing Cards and Cash Using Deceptive Trick

The situation worsened when Pawar allegedly attacked Pathan with an axe, causing serious injuries, including a fractured finger. Members of the Muslim community reportedly joined in support of Pathan, throwing stones at Pawar’s supporters. Police intervened promptly, bringing the situation under control. Pathan was admitted to a government hospital in Latur for treatment. Authorities registered cases against 13 individuals from both groups, including charges of attempted murder, and Narsingh Pawar was arrested in connection with the incident. The police confirmed that the situation in the village is now under control and under surveillance.