Mumbai ATM Fraud: Three Arrested for Stealing Cards and Cash Using Deceptive Trick

In a shocking revelation, the Malad Police received a complaint regarding a sophisticated theft at local ATMs, where unsuspecting victims lost both cash and their ATM cards. Mumbai police said the accused lured cardholders by pretending to assist them when their cards got stuck in machines. During this interaction, the criminals deceitfully noted down the victims’ PIN numbers, enabling them to withdraw money without authorization. The method involved careful deception, targeting individuals who were unaware of the ongoing scam. Authorities emphasized the importance of vigilance while using automated teller machines to prevent such incidents.

Acting promptly on the complaint, Malad Police laid a strategic trap to catch the culprits in the act. During the operation, three gang members were apprehended while attempting to withdraw cash using a strip inserted into an ATM. The police confirmed that the gang had been operating systematically, exploiting the trust of genuine cardholders. Officers urged citizens to remain alert and avoid sharing PINs with anyone, even if they offer help at the ATM. The swift action by the Malad Police highlights the growing concern of ATM fraud and the need for heightened public awareness.

Taking to X Mumbai Police shared the incident and wrote, "A complaint was lodged at @MaladPS about the theft of ATM cards and money, where the accused deceitfully noted PIN numbers while pretending to help victims whose cards got stuck in ATM machines. Acting swiftly on the received information, a trap was laid, leading to the arrest of three members of the gang who were withdrawing cash from an ATM by inserting a strip into the machine. Citizens are advised to remain cautious of such individuals."