Pune Police Constable Brutally Beaten by Four Men for Urinating on Katraj-Kondhwa Road

A shocking incident occurred on Katraj-Kondhwa Road in Pune, where a police constable was brutally assaulted by four men for urinating on roadside, reported Free Press Journal. The officer, identified as Praveen Ramesh Dimbale, aged 33, serves in the Traffic Police Department at Bharati Vidyapeeth. According to the report, he was returning home on his motorcycle after completing his duty on Sunday night when he was attacked. He is severely injured and is being treated at the Sassoon Hospital.

On Sunday night, the officer stopped by the roadside to relieve himself. A group of four men who saw him urinating got out of the car and confronted him for his act, reported Free Press Journal. As per the report, without any provocation, they verbally abused him and attacked him physically, despite him being in uniform, clearly identifying him as a police officer.

Also Read: Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts in Parking Area of Laxmi Road’s Om Market, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Praveen Dimbale sustained injuries in the assault and was immediately admitted to Sassoon Hospital for medical treatment. Upon receiving information about the attack, Kondhwa police officials, including Assistant Police Inspector Mohsin Pathan, rushed to meet the injured officer and assess the situation, Free Press Journal reported.

Residents of the Kondhwa-Katraj area have expressed outrage over the incident, condemning the attack on law enforcement. Several non-governmental organizations have voiced their concern and announced plans to meet the Home Minister and Police Commissioner at the earliest to demand strict action against the perpetrators.