Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts in Parking Area of Laxmi Road’s Om Market, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in the parking area of the Siddhi Jewellers Building at 710 Narayan Peth, near the bustling Laxmi Road in Pune, triggering panic in the vicinity. The blaze reportedly started in the transformer and distribution panel (DP) located in the parking zone. Upon receiving the alert, fire brigade teams from Kasba and Central fire stations, along with a water tanker, rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames completely after nearly two hours of firefighting efforts.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. However, initial estimates suggest that property and goods worth several lakhs were damaged in the fire. Fire officials said the situation is now under control, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.