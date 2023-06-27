Defending champion Petra Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne International

London [UK], June 27 : The No.7 seed and defending champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from Eastbourne International due to fatigue, the tournament announced on Tuesday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova won her 31st WTA Tour title last week in Berlin.

In a repeat of the 2022 championship game, she was scheduled to face Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round. Ostapenko, who last week in Birmingham won her sixth career title, will take against unfortunate loser Barbora Strycova.

Sadly @Petra_Kvitova has withdrawn from the #RothesayInternational Eastbourne Hope to see you back next year Petra pic.twitter.com/jasD79HEht — LTA (@the_LTA) June 27, 2023

"I'm very sad that I have to withdraw from the tournament in Eastbourne and not have the chance to defend my title. It's one of my favorite stops on tour and I wish everyone a great week," Kvitova said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Elena Rybakina withdrew from Eastbourne International with a viral illness. Rybakina, a semifinalist in Eastbourne in 2021, had been scheduled to play Wang Xiyu on the first day of main-draw action.

Caroline Garcia, who entered the competition at No. 5, took the lead for the first time, with Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, and Barbora Krejcikova rounding out the top four this week.

No.22-ranked Anastasia Potapova also withdrew, citing a right shoulder injury. Potapova, a semifinalist in Birmingham last week, was due to face Camila Giorgi on Tuesday and has been replaced by Heather Watson in the draw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor