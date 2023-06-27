Hockey Odisha ready to shine at 13th Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], June 27 : The largest seated hockey stadium in the world, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, will play host to another national tournament - the 13th Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship in Rourkela.

Hockey Odisha announced its squad for the tournament on Tuesday. Odisha has put on some impressive performances at the 13th Hockey India National Championships in various categories, winning silver in the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship and bronze in the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship

In the upcoming event, along with Manipur Hockey and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Odisha is assigned to Pool C.

Mamita Oram, who will serve as captain, and Anjali Barwa, who will serve as vice-captain, will lead the 18-member unit.

The powerful back line will also include Mamita Oram, Anjali Barwa, Suman Hemrom, Puja Sahoo, and Mariam Dhanwar, with Namsi Jarika and Pinki Bilor serving as the chosen goalkeepers. Maxima Toppo, Supriya Kujur, Sumi Mundari, Pratibha Kindo, Priyanka Toppo, and Priyanka Kujur will make up the midfield. Pratibha Ekka, Ashima Rout, Sandhya Kujur, Surekha Bahla, and Rambha Kujur will be the strikers.

Hockey Odisha had a strong showing in the last iteration of the renowned national competition, finishing third behind winners Hockey Haryana and runners-up Hockey Jharkhand.

"We have put in a significant lot of effort and preparation for the upcoming 13th Junior Women's Hockey competition", says head coach Edgar Mascarenhas.

He added, "Our team is made up of a skilled group of athletes who are eager to compete at the highest level. This national tournament will offer them a wonderful platform to do so. The inspirational atmosphere at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium has us excited for the game."

Vice-Captain Anjali Barwa was also part of the Indian National Team that brought home their maiden Junior Asia Cup, echoing her coach's optimism, she said "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play at this prestigious venue for the upcoming tournament. Competing on the international stage has been a tremendous learning experience for me, and I have grown immensely in the past few months. I hope I can use the experience to the team and contribute towards our success."

Hockey Odisha will begin their campaign against Manipur Hockey on June 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor