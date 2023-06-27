StyleBuddy Wins Golden Glory Awards 2023 for Best New Service - Personal Styling

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: StyleBuddy, a leading personal styling service, is proud to announce its prestigious win at the Golden Glory Awards 2023 by Brands Impact! for Best New Service - Personal Styling. The esteemed award recognizes StyleBuddy's exceptional contribution to the fashion and Retail industry and its commitment to providing personalized styling experiences to its clients.

The Golden Glory Awards, known for acknowledging excellence in various sectors, celebrated StyleBuddy's innovative approach and dedication to delivering top-notch personal styling services. This recognition highlights the company's ability to enhance individuals' fashion journeys and empower them to look and feel their best.

"We are honoured to receive the Golden Glory Award for Best New Service - Personal Styling," said Siddharth Pandit, CEO of Nirji Ventures that has invested in StyleBuddy. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work and passion of our talented team who continuously strive to create extraordinary experiences for our clients."

Jyoti, Director StyleBuddy further added, "We are deeply committed to transforming the way people discover and embrace their unique styles, and this award motivates us to push boundaries and set new industry standards."

Priya Rajesh, COO of StyleBuddy points out that StyleBuddy has emerged as a go-to destination for individuals seeking personalized fashion advice and assistance. With a team of experienced and highly skilled personal stylists, the company has successfully transformed the way people shop and dress, providing tailored guidance to suit their individual preferences, body types, and lifestyle needs.

By leveraging advanced technology and an in-depth understanding of fashion trends, StyleBuddy has revolutionized the personal styling landscape. Their innovative platform seamlessly connects clients with expert stylists, allowing for a convenient and personalized styling journey. Through virtual consultations, curated style boards, and expert fashion advice, StyleBuddy helps clients unlock their true style potential and build wardrobes that reflect their unique personalities.

The Golden Glory Awards win further solidifies StyleBuddy's position as a pioneer in the personal styling industry. Their commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering positive fashion experiences has garnered recognition from both industry experts and satisfied clients.

With this remarkable achievement, StyleBuddy looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering individuals to embrace their personal styles confidently. They remain dedicated to offering unparalleled personal styling services and creating memorable fashion journeys for their ever-growing clientele.

StyleBuddy is a leading personal styling service that offers personalized fashion advice, guidance, and shopping assistance to individuals looking to enhance their personal style. With a team of expert stylists and innovative technology platform, StyleBuddy aims to revolutionize the way people discover and embrace their unique fashion identities. Its mission is to make personal Styling services accessible and affordable to every Indian. Nirji Ventures Pte Singapore has invested and incubates StyleBuddy under its Venture Studio Program.

For inquiries, please contact: www.stylebuddy.in.

