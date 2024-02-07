Latur Youth Succumbs to Injuries After Being Mauled by Stray Dogs

Latur: A 20-year-old man was mauled to death by three dogs in a field in the city's Papavinash Road area. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday and the youth, who was critically injured, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a government hospital. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Madne (20), a resident of Sul Gali in Latur. A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station.

Police said Vijay Madne, a resident of Sul Gali in Latur, and two other friends were partying at a farm in Papvinash Road area on Monday night. Afterward, the two friends left late at night. Vijay Madne slept on the farm itself. In the early hours of Tuesday, three stray dogs attacked Vijay. The attack was so sudden that the victim could not even resist the dogs. In such a situation, Vijay's body was severely injured after the dogs chopped off a large amount of his flesh.

In the morning, residents of the area found Vijay injured. Police inspector Dilip Sagar visited the spot and conducted a panchnama after receiving information from the Shivajinagar police station. Vijay was rushed to a government hospital in Latur where he died during treatment.

The police immediately inspected the CCTV installed near the spot in the Papavinash Road area. The incident was caught on CCTV, leading to the primary cause of Vijay's death. Police inspector Dilip Sagar said, "Several injuries have been found on his body and it is also visible that he suffered through multiple dog bites".