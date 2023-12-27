Latur's Hemant Kotalwar becomes Finland's ambassador

Latur: Latur's Hemant Harishchandra Kotalwar has been appointed as Finland's ambassador by the foreign affairs ministry on Tuesday. He will be taking over the position soon, the ministry stated.

Kotalwar is currently the ambassador to the Czech Republic. He's from the 1996 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and has played several roles in different countries. He was the first officer from Marathwada to be appointed. He was part of the negotiations that freed thousands of Indians caught up in the war between Yemen and Saudi Arabia. He has also worked as National Security Council joint secretary during the Ladakh issue.



He's also played a role in developing online distribution of passports in India. Ambassador Heman Kotalwar is the son of Latur's Dayanand Commerce College's former principal Dr Harishchandra Kotalwar and Rajni Kotalwar. He's done his schooling in Latur and has a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.