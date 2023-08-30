Leader announcement to logo unveiling- Key decisions to be taken tomorrow during INDIA bloc's Mumbai meet

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during a two-day conclave here starting Thursday during which they will announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance.

They would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves. The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing.

The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime, RJD's Manoj Jha told PTI. INDIA bloc is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents and it is likely to be set up in the national capital. Besides, the members will also discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson to head the alliance.

According to sources, while Kumar has already announced that he is not in the race for the convernor's post, Gandhi has privately expressed that she was against the proposal. The leaders, some of whom have started arriving here for the two-day conclave, will take forward deliberations on contentious issues such as seat sharing. RJD president Lalu Prasad and his son Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav are already in Mumbai.

Ahead of the Mumbai meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reiterated that his drive to forge the opposition unity was not prompted by any personal ambitions and he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition. I have been maintaining since the beginning that I have no desire for myself. I have no personal ambitions. I don't want anything. Somebody else could be given the responsibility (convener post). My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in this direction only, Kumar said.