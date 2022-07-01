"Learn loyalty from Fadnavis" Shiv Sena slams rebels

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state. The BJP formed a rebel government in the state with the support of 50 MLAs from the Shinde faction. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. But now the Shinde government is likely to face a new legal dilemma. How did Eknath Shinde take oath during the suspension proceedings? This question has been asked by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP Arvind Sawant, while interacting with the media, gave an example of partisanship to the rebel MLA and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Sawant said that "Uddhav Thackeray was demanding that the post of Chief Minister should be given to Shiv Sena. But, the BJP did not do that two and a half years ago. However, now Eknath Shinde has been made the Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis said that he would not accept any post. However, within 15 minutes, he gets a call from the BJP president, a call from the Prime Minister and then he is sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. What is called party discipline should be learned from Fadnavis. A person who remains the Chief Minister only on the orders of the party is sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister."

"You betrayed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. You have not complied with any order of the party chief. On the other hand, Maharashtra sees that he becomes the Deputy Chief Minister on the orders of party stalwarts" said Sawant.

"The governor behaves unconstitutionally. The swearing-in ceremony is called the largest party. Then Eknath Shinde was called as what. How was the swearing in done when there was a notice of suspension? There is a petition in the Supreme Court seeking disqualification" he said.

"All Shiv Sainiks are happy that Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray is being misguided by the people around him. It should be accepted that Shiv Sainik has become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. But it is done to prevent it somewhere. But this tarnishes the image of Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray is not upset about the nature. But on the other side will come corpses, dirt, pigs were spoken. On the one hand, Shiv Sena MLA of Shinde group Sanjay Shirsat has asked who will listen to the removal of the group leader and speaking against us" he added.