Leopard Attack in Maharashtra: Big Cat Pounces on Bike in Kalambat, Ratnagiri; One Person Injured

Dapoli: In tragic turn of events chairman of Tantamukt Samiti and his son got attacked by Leopard in Kalambat near Ratnagiri. According to information this incident took place around 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Fortunately, a major disaster was averted and the boy narrowly escaped. The boy was injured when a leopard claw hit his leg and is currently undergoing treatment at the Kamthe Upazila Hospital. This incident has spread fear in the village.

Tushar Shirkar was going home from Margatamhane on a motorcycle. As soon as he reached Kalambat Bouddhavadi, the leopard suddenly attacked him. At that time, Kartik, who was sitting on the motorcycle behind him, was hit by the leopard's claw. Taking precautions, Shirkar moved the motorcycle forward at high speed. Boy suffered minor injuries due to the claws, and he was immediately admitted to the Vahal Primary Health Center.

Minutes before a separate attack, the same leopard attempted to harm Sunil Kalakte, a Ghawal village police officer, who also survived. Recently, leopards have been frequently sighted in the Kalambat area, preying on goats, cattle, and dogs, causing damage to local farmers. Overgrown bushes and deforestation are driving leopards to roam along roads.

Also Read: Ratnagiri Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: One Drowns, Another Rescued After Being Swept Away in Jagbudi River

A woman was injured in a leopard attack in broad daylight on the Ozar to Oni road near Kharab, Tivre village. The victim, Amina Mansoor Mapari from Ozar, was attacked on the morning of Thursday, June 12, around 9 AM. Mansoor Akbar Mapari, a resident of Ozar, was traveling to Rajapur on a two-wheeler along with his wife Amina and their son when the leopard suddenly appeared on the road near Mouje Tivre (Kharab) and attacked them. During the attack, Amina Mansoor Mapari sustained injuries to her right knee from the leopard’s claws. She was immediately taken to the Oni Primary Health Centre for treatment. According to the Forest Department, her condition is currently stable.