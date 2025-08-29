Ratnagiri Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy: One Drowns, Another Rescued After Being Swept Away in Jagbudi River

Two people were swept away by the strong current of the Jagbudi River on Thursday, August 28, during the one-and-a-half-day Ganpati immersion at Alsure in Khed taluka of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm on Thursday, while another man survived, and 40-year-old Mangesh Patil drowned in the waters of the Jagbudi River. Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade, civic officials, local authorities, along with the NDRF team reached the spot and began a relief and rescue operation.

Meanwhile, as soon as the information about this unfortunate incident was received, Shiv Sena deputy leader and former MLA Sanjay Kadam rushed to the spot and review the rescue operation. Khed taluka administration also immediately reached the spot.

The deceased Mangesh Patil was a resident of Bhoste Patilwadi, his wife and two children survived him.