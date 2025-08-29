Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Over 59,000 Idols Immersed in Mumbai as BMC Sets Up 288 Artificial Ponds for Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Over 59,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai by 6 am on Friday, according to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body reported that during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a large number of devotees perform immersion rituals after one-and-a-half days, as well as on the fifth and seventh days. Till Friday morning, 59,706 idols were immersed across the city at sea locations, natural water bodies, and artificial ponds. These included 58,687 household idols and 691 from public pandals. Officials confirmed that the process was conducted smoothly, with no untoward incidents reported.

This year, the BMC has prepared extensively for idol immersions, designating 70 natural water bodies, including seashore stretches, along with setting up 288 artificial ponds across Mumbai. The Ganesh festival, one of the most significant cultural and religious events in Maharashtra, commenced on August 27 and will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, September 6. To ensure environmental safety, the civic body has strongly urged citizens to immerse eco-friendly idols at home in buckets or drums. Idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP) under six feet are required to be immersed only in artificial ponds.

In addition to managing immersion sites, the BMC has appealed to mandals to segregate offerings collected during festivities. The biodegradable waste will be converted into fertiliser, while non-biodegradable items will be disposed of responsibly. Authorities have also raised safety concerns over 12 railway bridges deemed dangerous or under repair, urging devotees to remain cautious during processions. These include Curry Road flyover, Arthur Road flyover at Chinchpokli, Sandhurst Road flyover, French Bridge near Grant Road, and Lokmanya Tilak Bridge at Dadar. Officials stressed the importance of avoiding halts and crowding on these bridges.

To further promote eco-friendly celebrations, the civic body has taken several initiatives this year. It has provided 1,022 idol makers with free land to build pandals, encouraging the use of safe practices. Alongside this, the BMC distributed 990 metric tonnes of natural clay (shadu mati) and supplied 10,800 litres of eco-friendly colours, including 3,000 litres of primer. These measures aim to reduce environmental harm caused by immersion of idols made of PoP and chemical-based paints. With such preparations, the civic body is striving to balance the city’s devotion with sustainable practices.