QS World Rankings 2024: IIT Guwahati enters world's top 25 pc institutions list

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 28 : Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has achieved a spot in the World's top 25 per cent institutions list in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

The Institute has achieved rank 364 in the world in the overall ranking and ranked 7 in India. With this, the Institute has improved its global rank by 20 places and its Indian rank by 1 place.

QS World University Rankings 2024 released on June 27, 2023, indicates that since 2014, IIT Guwahati has improved its rank by at least 237 places from 601-650 range in 2014 to 364th in 2023.

At rank 32 globally, the Research Citations per Faculty is the strongest indicator for IIT Guwahati with an average publication per faculty of >5.0.

Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati expressed his delight over the Institute's performance.

He said, "We are continuously restructuring the methodologies to improve learning, research, and innovation at IIT Guwahati. The research done at the institute has an impact on both the global and local scale. We are continuously striving to foster industry-academia collaborations, promote startups and facilitate technology transfer through our state-of-the-art facilities. These rankings validate our commitment to research, innovation, and academic excellence."

The QS World University Rankings have been published since 2004 and taken the following parameters into consideration to decide their ranking: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty Ratio, International Student Ratio, Employment Outcome, International Research Network, Sustainability.

For the 2024 edition, 2,963 institutions were evaluated across the world and 1,503 institutions were ranked. In India 44 institutions have been ranked this year.

The institute has consistently maintained its high position in various national and international rankings. In the recently launched National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) declared by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the Institute has held 7th position in the 'Engineering' category and 9th position in 'Overall' and 'Research' Category in the country.

