Nathan Lyon Becomes First Bowler to Play 100 Consecutive Test Matches

Nathan Lyon achieved a massive feat on Wednesday after getting picked in the XI for the second Ashes Test against England at the Lord’s, London. Lyon became the sixth player in cricket history to play 100 consecutive Test matches, while he is the first bowled to achieve the rare feat. Lyon has been a mainstay in the Australian line-up for over a decade and they rely heavily on him with the ball in home and away conditions.

The Australian spinner has joined the elite list of players including Alastair Cook (159), Allan Border (153), Mark Waugh (107), Sunil Gavaskar (106) and Brendon McCullum (101).Lyon talked about playing the 100 consecutive Test matches and displayed his witty side by cracking a joke about how the lack of hair on his head was a result of excessive Test cricket.That’s something I’m really proud of. To be able to tick off 100 consecutive Test matches, that’s a proper stat in my head," Lyon told Cricket Australia. “That’s a lot of Test cricket, a lot of ups and downs. No wonder I’ve got no hair."The spin magician credited his family and his personal trainer Tom Carter for staying by his side and put up the world for his prolonged run in Test cricket.

For any athlete to be successful over a long period of time, you’ve got to have really good people around you, and I’m not talking within the Australian cricket team," he added.“I feel like my family has been absolutely amazing, with their support and love and care. Then there is Tom Carter, who is arguably one of my best mates but also my PT who I do a lot of work with behind the scenes," he added.He further lauded Carter and revealed the how he helped him off the field to get match ready.