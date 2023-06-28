Police foil sex trafficking operation in Nagpur, save minor; two suspects apprehended

The Social Service Branch (SSB) of the city police, along with their counterparts from the Hingna police station, have successfully busted a sex racket operating at a hotel in the area. Two individuals, identified as Amol Dhere (30) and Shiva Lodiya (19), have been arrested for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old girl into the flesh trade. The police have also managed to rescue the minor, ensuring her safety and well-being.

According to the police, at 1.55 pm on Monday, the SSB received information from an NGO regarding the involvement of a minor girl in a sex racket at Ma Annapurna Hotel on Sangam Road in Hingna. Acting on the tipoff, SSB PI Shubhangi Deshmukh and Hingna police station PI Vishal Kale deployed two undercover officers as fake customers to the hotel.

As soon as a deal was made with the agents and money ex changed hands, police soon raided the spot. Police arrested two persons and rescued a 15 year-old girl who is now sent to government home. The accused have been booked under section of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act