Pune: Borrowed loan turns nightmare, woman extorted over one lakh rupees

A young woman's plan to borrow a small loan of three thousand rupees turned into a dreadful ordeal. Surprisingly, it has come to light that after taking the loan from a mobile app, she was forced to pay an enormous sum of one lakh eleven thousand rupees. The lenders threatened to defame her if she didn't comply. Pune City Police acted promptly and filed a case in connection with this distressing incident.

According to the reports, faced with an urgent need for three thousand rupees, she opted to borrow the amount using a loan app on her mobile phone. As anticipated, the requested funds were swiftly transferred to her account. Unfortunately, her relief was short-lived, as she soon received an alarming call from an unfamiliar person. This individual began a string of menacing threats, including the promise of publicly sharing explicit messages and photos to tarnish her reputation.

Gradually, the accused succeeded in extorting a total of one lakh eleven thousand rupees from the victim, taking advantage of her fear and vulnerability. The terrified woman gave in to the threats and repeatedly paid the demanded amounts. Eventually, she sought refuge at the Lashkar police station, where the police promptly registered a case against the unidentified mobile user.