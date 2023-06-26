Watch: Attempted murder suspect escapes custody, caught after dramatic pursuit

A shocking incident unfolded at 1:30 pm, as a prisoner managed to escape while being transported with handcuffs from Jalna to Ghati Government Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, the swift response from the police and Maharashtra security forces resulted in the prompt recapture of the prisoner.

The individual in question is Lakhan Prahlad Misal, who had previously been involved in a case of attempted murder and possession of a pistol in Jalna during October 2022. The police promptly apprehended Lakhan, and he has since been held in custody at the Jalna jail. Recently, Lakhan had been experiencing discomfort in his chest and back, leading to his transfer from Jalna to Government Hospital Ghati for a medical examination. However, a startling turn of events unfolded as Lakhan managed to escape while still wearing handcuffs, gripping the hands of the police, at the entrance of the accident department.

Meanwhile, the police and personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force began their pursuit. Lakhan fled towards the Panchakki. Realizing that he was being chased, he leaped down from the bridge near the Panchakki. However, this time he sustained injuries. The police and Maharashtra Security Force swiftly apprehended him and he is currently receiving treatment at The Ghati Hospital.