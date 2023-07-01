Actor Kim Zolciak gets into legal trouble due to unpaid credit card bills

Washington DC [US], July 1 : American actor Kim Zolciak is the subject of a complaint from Target National Bank for "failing, neglecting, and refusing" to make payments on a USD 2,482.24 principal balance, Page Six reported.

According to the documentation, the former Real Housewives Of Atlanta (RHOA) star, opened the card for the first time on December 10, 2007, and the last payment she made was for USD 500 on September 17, 2022.

Since then, TD Bank has seized control of the account and is responsible for collecting the debt, as per Page Six.

It is unclear from the lack of response from Zolciak when she intends to resolve the conflict.

Her representatives turned off Page Six's request for a statement.

Zolciak and Biermann, are said to owe the IRS more than USD 1 million in taxes, so she may be focused with larger bills at the moment.

According to court records acquired by TMZ in May, the divorcing couple owes USD 1.1 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties from the years 2013, 2017, and 2018.

In February, Zolciak and Biermann's Georgia estate also entered the foreclosure process after they allegedly missed payments on a USD1.65 million loan they obtained for it in 2016.

However, that loan was eventually paid off, and as a result, the extravagant home's auction was postponed.

In addition to their joint financial concerns, Zolciak and Biermann each have their own personal financial issues.

BMW Financial Services filed a lawsuit against the former Atlanta Falcons player earlier this month after he missed payments on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth roughly $400,100.

At the time, Zolciak was held accountable by Biermann's attorney for her client's growing debt.

That wasn't the first time Zolciak's purported gambling problems had been brought up.

The drama began more than a month ago, when Zolciak and Biermann, who had been married for 11 years, hurried to the courtroom to petition for divorce.

Since then, they have been embroiled in a contentious custody battle, with Biermann claiming that because of his soon-to-be ex-wife's allegedly abusive behaviour, the children needed to be shielded from her.

But Zolciak referred to the accusations as harmful lies.

