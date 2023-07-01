Maharashtra: 25 people charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Twenty-five people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.

The incident happened around 2 am on Saturday.

"25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital," said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor