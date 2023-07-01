Maharashtra: 25 people charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway
By ANI | Published: July 1, 2023 06:30 AM 2023-07-01T06:30:54+5:30 2023-07-01T06:35:02+5:30
Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Twenty-five people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught ...
Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Twenty-five people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.
The incident happened around 2 am on Saturday.
"25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital," said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.
Further information is awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app