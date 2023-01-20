Leopardess went missing from Nagpur Zoo found dead

A leopardess that went missing last week from her enclosure at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Nagpur has been found dead, an official said on Thursday.

A cage was set up on Sunday to trap the missing leopardess, known as 'Chandni,' but her body was found within the zoo premises on Monday morning, he said.

"Chandni may have died in a fight with a wild leopard from nearby Gorewada forest, which, incidentally, has been caught in the cage installed for the former. This wild leopard has been released in the forest," Gorewada Zoo director Shatanaik Bhagwat told PTI.

"Further investigation into the incident is underway," he added.