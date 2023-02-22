Bitica Blockchain emerges as the new sun-rise with 10 active nodes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Dr. Sahil Kadari, Founder of Bitica Blockchain has working in the Blockchain development industry for over 6 years and having top administrative positions in several organizations, making significant contributions to the development of new enterprises. Blockchain according to Dr. Sahil is the future of technology in coming generations and finest investment opportunity of this era.

Dr. Sahil has been felicitated with many awards including Nelson Mandela Award, Indian Iconic Business Award, Indian Glory Award and so on. Also he is the 1st Doctorate in Blockchain technology. He Believes using a blockchain is cryptographically safe since the ledger is spread among all nodes in the system making the system impossible to hack. Further he explains about the importance of the Nodes in the Blockchain System.

Blockchain is the Future of Secure and Decentralized Transactions

As the world increasingly relies on digital transactions, the need for secure and decentralized networks has become more important than ever. Storing Data securely and verifying transactions in a decentralized system is done by the hearth of the technology called as blockchain nodes. Nodes which play a crucial role in the functioning of the blockchain network.

One of the key benefits of blockchain nodes is their decentralized nature. Unlike traditional systems that rely on a central authority to verify and authenticate transactions, blockchain nodes operate on a distributed network ensuring the data is consistent and accurate. This means that there is no single point of failure, making the network more secure and less susceptible to hacks or cyber attacks.

With these benefits in mind, it’s no surprise that blockchain nodes are becoming increasingly popular across a wide range of industries. From finance and healthcare to supply chain management and logistics, blockchain technology is being used to create secure and transparent systems that improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Bitica Blockchain is upgraded and emerged stronger with 10 Active Node to make the system stronger and powerful.

Bitica Blockchain Specification

Active Nodes : 10 Active Nodes

Network uptime : 100%

Blocks Cleared : 5,445,225 & Counting

Average Block Time : 3 Seconds

Wallet Address : 514,487

Products Developed over Bitica Blockchain

1) Bitica Coin : commonly known as BDCC, was created in 2018 over the Bitica Blockchain Smart Technology owned by Block Beats Company registered in Dubai. BDCC and its derivatives use decentralized control as opposed to central banking system, As we believe in financial freedom and economic independence which is possible through BDCC.

Total Supply : 18,000,000.

Total Circulating Supply : 18,000,000.

https://thebitica.com/

2) Bitica Exchange : Trusted & Secured Cryptocurrency exchange to trade, Buy-Sell and stack your crypto to make profits. Strong security, 24/7 Live Support, Competitive Fee Structure and Range of API solutions are the key features of the Bitica Exchange.

https://www.biticaexchange.com/

3) Bitica Swap : the explosion of decentralized finance (DeFi) has unlocked new financial iterations that revolve around autonomy and speed, specially required for decentralized exchange (DEX) where users engage with autonomous markets anchored by blockchain technology.

https://biticaswap.com/

4) Bitica NFT Marketplace : Bitica Blockchain Based NFT market place Launching Soon. The Non-Fungible Token Market size is expected to grow from USD 4 Billion in 2023 to 13.8 Billion by 2027 as per market research & Demand.

https://biticaswap.com/nfts

5) Bitica Wallet : Eth Fork Chain Token support wallet created on Bitica Blockchain that can be used to send – receive & store Bitica Coin and other cryptocurrencies over the mobile wallet application.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=exchange.blockbeats.walletapp&pli=1

