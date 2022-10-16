Let's work together to make Mumbai best city in world' says, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to make Mumbai the best city in the world by creating suitable infrastructure. Speaking at the concluding session of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Global Solution Summit 2022 in the city, he implored upon the need to work together for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a focus on infrastructural development.

“This is an event that is especially focused on the infrastructure development of Mumbai and experts from various fields participated and presented their views. The time has come for us to transform the city,” he said. The CM emphasised that there is a need to adopt an integrated approach. “I want to remind you again that this government is target oriented and is for all. I assure you that all these infrastructure initiatives will churn out positive results in transforming Mumbai. But, the need of the hour is an integrated approach where everyone must come together and works for the betterment of the city. I am working towards creating such an ecosystem.”

Shinde further said that for Mumbai to realise its dreams, he is continuously monitoring the progress of all the infrastructural projects. “We will also bring out changes to the existing laws and regulations to remove the present roadblocks. You would be happy to know that other states are studying our DPR. Whether it is fulfilling the demands and needs of our property developers, resolving the issues of Koliwadas and Gaothans demarcation, boosting the road infrastructure, or making Mumbai a slum-free city, we will definitely work towards everyone’s welfare. I would like to say that the government has changed and so will Mumbai,”he added