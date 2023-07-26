Live human heart airlifted from Nagpur to Pune by IAF AN-32 aircraft

A live human heart was airlifted in an IAF AN-32 aircraft from Nagpur to Pune this morning to be transplanted in a recipient admitted to the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences. The heart was moved through a green corridor created by the civil administration and flown to Pune in the most expeditious manner.

According to the statement by the IAF, the live heart was moved through a green corridor created by the civil administration and flown to Pune in the most expeditious manner. A medical team and a donated heart were carried by the air force from SMS Medical College in Jaipur to Army Hospital in the nation's capital two months prior. The medical crew was initially transported to Jaipur and then returned to Delhi, according to a statement from the air force.



