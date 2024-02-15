LMOTY 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Attributes Surge in BJP's Membership to PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra's largest and prestigious 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' awards ceremony was held in the capital Mumbai today. Vijay Darda, chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Group, and Atul Kulkarni, editor, conducted a 'maha-interview' with BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was asked about the incomings in the party over the past few days.

In response to Vijay Darda's query regarding an interview by actor Nana Patekar on the same stage last year, and the perceived significance of voters, Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the influx of new party leaders in recent days. He attributed this surge to the efforts of PM Modi and, to a lesser extent, the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

In the realm of politics, the desire for change is ubiquitous. However, when leadership fails to leave a lasting impact, issues inevitably arise. This sentiment resonates not only within Congress and Sharad Pawar's party but also among many others. Consequently, a considerable number of individuals perceive the BJP as the sole platform offering meaningful opportunities for political engagement, leading to a surge in affiliations with the party.

Further queried about future additions to the party, Devendra Fadnavis responded, "As I've mentioned in a previous press conference, 'aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya' (let's see what happens next). Many respectable individuals have reached out to us expressing their interest in joining the BJP. We will extend invitations to those with whom there is a natural synergy."

Asked about the reception of this change among BJP voters, Fadnavis commented, "BJP voters will be displeased if the party compromises its autonomy. However, the convergence of individuals from various political backgrounds, echoing sentiments such as 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', will have an impact. If those who previously opposed our Hindutva ideology now embrace it, it will certainly resonate positively with our voters."