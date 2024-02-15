LMOTY 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Commits to Maratha Reservation and OBC Community Justice

The prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2024 ceremony, recognizing exceptional individuals from various sectors in Maharashtra, unfolded today at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. Leading the discussion was Vijay Darda, Chairman of Lokmat Group's editorial board, and Atul Kulkarni, Editor, engaging in an in-depth conversation with BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

When asked about the authority to implement reservations, Fadnavis responded, "We are committed to providing reservation for the Maratha community and ensuring fairness for the OBC community. Previously, there was a debate on whether reservation powers rested with the Centre or the state. The Supreme Court ruled that it was within the Centre's jurisdiction. Subsequently, amendments were made, transferring reservation powers to the states.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.