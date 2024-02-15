LMOTY 2024: Eknath Shinde Highlights Success of Nagpur-Mumbai Project Under Fadnavis's Leadership

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by NCP's Praful Patel and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, graced the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year awards ceremony held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai today. During his address, Shinde reassured Patel with a smile, indicating that the results had been declared and there was no tension. Reflecting on his own past accolades, Shinde reminisced about receiving the prestigious award himself.

"The legacy of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar continues through such initiatives," Shinde remarked. "Recognizing exemplary work energizes individuals and inspires others to contribute positively to society."

The event, aimed at honoring outstanding individuals from Maharashtra across various fields, serves as a platform to acknowledge their impactful contributions. Shinde commended Lokmat for its efforts in identifying and rewarding individuals who often operate behind the scenes. "In times of need, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, public opinion has elevated those engaged in commendable endeavors," Shinde noted. "It's commendable to witness such a significant event taking place at the Gateway of India.

I also had the privilege of receiving this award from Lokmat on a previous occasion. The ceremony took place in Delhi, and the award was presented to me by Finance Minister Sitharaman. It was bestowed upon me for my contributions during the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite being a small worker, our efforts are directed towards fostering comprehensive development throughout the state.

The ambitious Nagpur-Mumbai project was initiated during Devendra Fadnavis's tenure, and we successfully completed the prosperity highway within record time. Maharashtra stands as the nation's growth engine, attracting significant foreign investment and earning recognition from Prime Minister Modi himself, who holds a deep affection for the state. The collaborative efforts of the state and central governments ensure rapid progress, exemplifying the efficacy of the double-engine government."

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.