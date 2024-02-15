LMOTY 2024: Girish Mahajan Honored with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award by Eknath Shinde

The prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2024 ceremony, recognizing exceptional individuals from various sectors in Maharashtra, unfolded today at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. Among the distinguished recipients was senior BJP leader and state minister Girish Mahajan, who received a special accolade presented by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Girish Mahajan, state Rural Development Minister, doesn’t need an introduction. Known as the confidante of deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mahajan enjoys good rapport across parties and is a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, First elected to the legislative assembly in 1999 from Jamner constituency in Jalgaon, Mahajan has remained undefeated ever since. Mahajan's political journey began in the 1990s, rising through the ranks of the BJP in Jalgaon district. Known for his grassroots connect and organizational skills, he rose to prominence within the party, holding ministerial portfolios like Medical Education, Youth Affairs and Sports, Water Resources and currently Rural Development. Mahajan remains a vocal leader within the BJP, known for his fiery speeches and strong opinions. He enjoys strong support in his constituency and continues to play a key role in party affairs.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.