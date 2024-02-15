LMOTY 2024: Kunal Patil Receives 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' Award in Politics Category

Every year, outstanding individuals and organizations who make noteworthy contributions in various fields such as politics, medicine, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR, public service, education, and administration are honored with the prestigious 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award. The nominations for this esteemed award are promptly announced. In the promising category of politics, five individuals were nominated. Among them, MLA Kunal Patil (INC, Dhule) has been rightfully acknowledged as the recipient of the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award for 2024.

Kunal Patil established the Jawahar Social Gratitude Trust in Dhule. Through this medium and as its president, he actively worked on the rehabilitation of more than 400 families in 107 villages in Dhule taluka, revitalization of two rivers, and revival of British-era dams on the Panjhra river, benefiting thousands of acres of farmland. Under the Jawahar System, he organized sports competitions involving more than 1000 differently-abled individuals on three-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers, and also organized hearing aid distribution for those who cannot afford it. He arranged cultural programs during Ganeshotsav for the promotion of Khandeshi culture, provided assistance to earthquake victims in Gujarat, flood-affected people in Mumbai, and drought-affected people in Maharashtra. He organized the 5th A.B. Ahirani Literature Conference. Through the Shivaji Educational Broadcasting Institution in Dhule, he facilitated higher education in arts, commerce, and science for economically deprived students.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, , whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.



