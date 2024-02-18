Lok Sabha Election 2024: Anyone Can Contest Polls in Democracy, Says Supriya Sule on Speculations of Ajit Pawar’s Wife Standing Against Her

Pune, February 18: Speaking on the speculations about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar's candidature against her in Baramati, the pocket borough of the Pawar clan, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule, said on Sunday that "anyone can contest elections in a democracy."

The big battle for Baramati has intensified, with Lok Sabha polls ahead this year. Sule told ANI, "How can this be a family fight? Anyone can contest elections in a democracy. I also said yesterday that if they have a strong candidate, then I am ready to talk to that candidate. Whatever topic, time, or place they decide, I am ready to sit down and discuss..."

On the issues she will be fighting, she said, "I am contesting for Parliament polls. Unemployment, inflation, a big Paytm issue, and the scam of the electoral bond... People who have been accused of corruption...all those corrupted... if they are convicted...they all are joining the BJP," she said, adding, "whether corruption took place in the country or not. This is a big issue."

Her remarks came in the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court verdict striking down as "unconstitutional" the electoral bond scheme.

"Should there not be an inquiry? 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga' was a lie,'" Sule added, taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi. Her latest remarks came a day after publicity campaign vehicles in Baramati showcased pictures of NCP Chief Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra, even as speculation continued on her being the candidate of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) for the constituency in the Lok Sabha. This constituency, which was repeatedly represented by Sharad Pawar, is currently represented by his daughter, Supriya Sule.

The campaign vehicle carried a banner with photographs of Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar with the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Baramati Lok Sabha segment has traditionally been a bastion of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule.

Supriya Sule was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006, followed by three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014 and 2019 as a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha.

Sunetra Pawar is a social worker and hails from a political family. Her brother is senior politician and former minister, Padamsinh Patil.

Sunetra Pawar is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, an NGO founded in 2010 and serves as a trustee for the indigenous and well-known educational institution Vidya Prathishthan. She has been a Think Tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France since 2011.