Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Fields 26/11 Attacks Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam From Mumbai North Central Seat Against Congress’s Varsha Gaikwad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the candidature of Ujjwal Nikam from the Mumbai North Central seat. Ujjwal, who's a know legal luminary in the state, will contest against Congress Mumbai President Varsha Gaikwad.

The BJP has dropped it's sitting MP Poonam Mahajan from the North Central Seat.

Nikam, a distinguished public prosecutor, has handled significant murder and terrorism trials. He played a crucial role in prosecuting suspects in various high-profile cases, including the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder case, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He also served as the special public prosecutor in the 2013 Mumbai gang rape case and the 2016 Kopardi rape and murder case. Additionally, Nikam represented the state during the trial of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

In 2016, Nikam received the Padma Shri from the Indian Government.