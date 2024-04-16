Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Fields Royalty Udayanraje Bhosale From Satara Seat

The BJP finally on Tuesday nominated Satara royal family member and Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale for the Satara Lok Sabha constituency. This decision follows extensive discussions within the Mahayuti alliance regarding the seat, which had also attracted the interest of Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Bhosale, who had previously lobbied in Delhi for the election ticket, has been included in the list of 7 candidates released by the BJP.

BJP releases its 12th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.



#LokSabaElection2024pic.twitter.com/DihIkG6caV — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Nominations for the Satara seat opened on April 12 and will close on April 19, with Udayanraje Bhosale scheduled to file his papers on April 18. Despite an offer from the Ajit Pawar faction to contest under the clock symbol, Udayanraje remained steadfast in his decision to run under the Lotus symbol.

While the resolution in Satara brings clarity, the BJP and its Mahayuti partners in Maharashtra—Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party—are still grappling to reach consensus on several seats as the state gears up for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in four days.

Seats such as South Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in Konkan, Nashik, and Aurangabad remain areas where the Mahayuti partners are yet to finalize candidates.