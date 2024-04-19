Lok Sabha Election 2024: Maharashtra Sees Lukewarm Opening As Only 7.28% Voters Turn Up Till 9 AM For 5 Vidarbha Seats

The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections kicked off on Friday, covering 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. The voting process began at 7:00 am and will continue until 6:00 pm, allowing voters to cast their ballots.

In Maharashtra, five seats from Vidarbha are in the fray in the first phase- Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur.

Overall voter turnout in Maharashtra till 9 AM was pegged at 7.28%, lowest among all major states and higher only than Lakshadweep.

Maharashtra Parliamentary Constituency (PC)-wise voter turnout till 9 AM:

1) Bhandara Gondiya: 7.22%

2) Chandrapur: 7.44%

3) Gadchiroli Chimur: 8.43%

4) Nagpur: 7.73%

5) Ramtek: 5.82%

Vidarbha, generally very hot during summers, is expected to witness low turnout due to ensuing heat wave. However, responsible citizens are still braving the heat and lining up outside voting booths to perform their duty.

Fortunes of key leaders like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar are at stake in Nagpur and Chandrapur seats respectively.

Gadkari, speaking to reporters after voting in Nagpur, said, "We are celebrating the country's biggest festival with great enthusiasm...In Nagpur, I would especially appeal to the voters that the temperature is high here so they should come early and vote. Last time there was 54 per cent voting, this time our resolve is to take the voting percentage to 75 per cent. I will definitely win this election by a very big margin..."