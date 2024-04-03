Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mumbai City Targets At Least 25000 New Voters Registrations

With just over a month remaining for the Lok Sabha election 2024, the Mumbai City Collector emphasized the need for concerted efforts to boost voter turnout, particularly by focusing on registering new voters. Presently, Mumbai city has a total of 24,59,443 voters, showing an increase of only 9,088 compared to the previous Lok Sabha election 2019. Mumbai City Election office targets for at least 25000 new registrations before the Lok Sabha election 2024.

In 2019, the total number of voters was 24,50,355, out of which 56,058 were reduced over the deletion process under the purification of electoral rolls. These entries correspond to names of deceased persons, duplicate entries and entries of those who have migrated to other places. However, after the deletion process, only 65,146 voters increased.

Pointing out the low voter turnout in Mumbai city in 2019, the Mumbai City Collector and District Election Officer Sanjay Yadav expects to increase voter participation by up to 70%. Comparing Mumbai city's participation in the election, which stood at 53.2%, to the overall Maharashtra turnout being 67%, said, "Mumbai city's voting turnout is below State's average, we want to vote to increase in Mumbai city constituencies consisting of Mumbai South Central and Mumbai South. For that we have been implementing awareness programmes, reaching out to colleges, NGOs, labour bodies, People with Disability, senior citizens, and housing federations. Out of 127 high-rise buildings across Maharashtra, 67 high-rise buildings are chosen in Mumbai, where polling booths will be set for the convenience of voters."

Mumbai City Election office expects at least over 25000 new registrations before the Lok Sabha election 2024. The election officer conveyed to the media that registrations are open and will be open by 26th April and the issue of voter's ID will be completed by 3 May.

Citing the reason for low enrollment, Sanjay Yadav said, "With increasing cost of living, many have left the city and moved to suburbans or Navi Mumbai, where infrastructure is getting better. Another reason is redevelopment, people are moving out of the island city, and many are also facing accessibility issues to vote, which we are trying to make it accessible."