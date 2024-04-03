Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tension Mounts Between BJP and Eknath Shinde Over Kalyan Constituency

As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, a new tension is brewing between BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) over the high-profile Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. The official candidate has not been announced yet. Shinde Sena is firm over the name of CM Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, whereas BJP is pushing for the name of Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan. While the BJP is eyeing this seat, which has traditionally been a Shiv Sena stronghold, the Shinde camp is unwilling to concede it, leading to a standoff. The fight has become interesting especially after the Shiv Sena (UBT) declared Vaishali Darekar-Rane from this seat.

BJP’s Kalyan district President Nana Suryavanshi told LokmatTimes.com, “Everyone has the equal right and opportunity until the official name has not been declared. Everyone feels that their party should contest and win the election. At the end of the day, candidate will be from Mahayuti only” On asked whether some local BJP leaders from BJP are still upset over Shrikant Shinde’s work, Suryavanshi said, “Every BJP worker has the right to express his/ her views. If they have expressed concerns over somebody’s work, then they have the right to do so and BJP respects that. However, we will wholeheartedly support the candidate from Mahayuti.”

Gopal Landge, Kalyan in-charge of Sena told that this seat belongs to Shiv Sena and there is no delay in announcing the candidate. While speaking to LokmatTimes.com, Landge said, “Ravindra Chavan, Shrikant Shinde and other Shiv Sena functionaries held meetings together last week in Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Kalyan. Everyone has agreed with the Shrikant Shinde’s name just the announcement is left. 4 months ago, when Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited Dombivli, he told that Shrikant Shinde will be the final name.” On the election preparedness, Landge told that their campaigning is going on in full swings. “Back-to-back meetings by Shrikant Shinde with social organizations and common people are going on. We will definitely win the Kalyan seat,” stated Landge.

Shrikant Shinde is the sitting MP from the Kalyan constituency and is looking forward to securing a third term from this seat. Recently, Diva city's BJP president, Sachin Bhoir, wrote a letter to BJP's state president, Chandrakant Bavankule, and other party leaders, stating, "Kalyan is a BJP stronghold. At a time when the entire nation is fighting the polls to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-elected for the third term with a huge 400-plus mandate, it is our ardent appeal to see whoever contests here (Kalyan Lok Sabha) does so on the BJP symbol, "However, Shrikant Shinde has received clearance from the high command of both parties to contest on Shiv Sena symbol only.

Last year, the Kalyan district BJP held a meeting in the presence of PWD minister Ravindra Chavan and passed a resolution demanding a change of candidate. Despite efforts by top state leaders to resolve the tensions between the two ruling parties in Kalyan Lok Sabha, some local BJP leaders continue to criticize and target Shrikant Shinde.

The internal tussle between Shinde Sena and BJP is likely to intensify in the coming months. Meanwhile, UBT has announced Vaishali Darekar from the Kalyan seat. Uddhav Thackeray announced that they are giving a ticket to a woman from an ordinary family. She is a former leader of opposition in the KDMC. Shinde Sena and BJP leaders have expressed that they will give a tough fight to Vaishali Darekar and will emerge victorious in the Kalyan Loksabha seat.